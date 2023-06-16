media release: Hairitage is a dubstep music producer from Oregon. He is known for his heavy sound design and his ability to create intricate melodies. Hairitage has released music on a number of labels, including Kannibalen Records, Disciple Recordings, and Subsidia Records. He has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including Sullivan King, PhaseOne, and Virtual Riot. His unreleased collab with DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) made headlines on Edm.com after being previewed at The Marc in San Marcos, Texas. Hairitage is one of the most promising young producers in the dubstep scene, and he is sure to continue to make waves in the years to come.