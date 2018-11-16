× Expand Pete Lacker Hal Ketchum

press release: A few years ago, Hal Ketchum packed up his guitars and left Nashville, turning his back on a successful, 20+ year career in country music. He'd already sold more than 5 million albums, racking up a half-dozen Top 10 hits along the way. But Ketchum was exhausted. Try as he might, though, he couldn't stop his musical wheels from spinning. As he sat on the porch of his home, new songs began appearing. The process felt entirely different from his final years in Nashville, when songwriting had been a job. This time around, songwriting was something more. It was personal. It was casual. And Ketchum decided he wasn't ready to give up music, after all. Those new songs became the foundation of I'm the Troubadour. Recorded in a series of single takes, the album is the sound of an artist finding redemption in the strum of an acoustic guitar, the boom of a kick drum, and the trill of an upright piano. It's an album inspired by years of struggle, performed by a songwriting legend who's glad to finally get his groove back.