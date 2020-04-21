press release: Native Hawaiian Artist Malia Chow and Angel Cuevas deliver authentic island flavor and rich vocal harmonies into their fresh and unique blend of traditional, and contemporary Polynesian music. From ancient chant, to generational folk songs, standards, and even pop songs embraced by the Islands as their own; Hawaiian music is as diverse as the Hawaiian landscapes and the many cultures that now inhabit them. Both artists’ started their performance careers as Polynesian dancers, touring Nationally and Internationally with Hale O Malo, The Hawaii Visitors, and Do Ho, spreading their aloha and pride of their culture to audiences everywhere.