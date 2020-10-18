press release: Because we can’t sell and shop at Half-Pint Resale in person this fall, we’ve created Half-Pint Online to fill the need for buying the items we need for our littles during this difficult time.

Half-Pint Online is a virtual pop-up event taking starting on Sunday, October 18 ad 9AM thru Wednesday October 21 at 9 PM.

While Half-Pint Online doesn’t offer the same flexibility and selection that we all look forward to during the in–person event, we think that Half-Pint Online will give you the ease of shopping safely at home with no-contact pickup or delivery after the sale is over.

Because this is a unique way to run a consignment sale, we ask that you please read all of the information before you shop and purchase! The sale will include items from over 200 consignors, listing their very best items in small groupings (lots) so that you get the best deals and your can shop with ease. Only returning consignors may register to consign; the deadline to sign up and to post items is Oct. 14.

Learn more at https://halfpintresale.com/ online/

Half-Pint Resale is the Madison area's largest children's consignment sale, featuring items for pregnant moms, young and growing families, and all of the 0-12 littles in your life.