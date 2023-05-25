Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

media release: Induction of U.S. Army Capt. Tyrone “Tony” Paulson into Madison VA Hall of Heroes.

Born in Whitehall, Wisconsin, U.S. Army Capt. Tyrone “Tony” Paulson served during the Vietnam War where he earned three Bronze Stars for valor and two Army Commendation Medals for valor. He retired in 2003 after 31 years with the Wisconsin State Patrol where he served as a dispatch supervisor. He has been a member of Adaptive Sportsmen for several years, supporting disabled individuals with hunting and fishing. He and his wife of 49 years, Susan, live in Madison.

The Hall of Heroes in the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital formally recognizes the valorous military service by Veterans who are currently or would have been eligible for care at the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics.