Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

media release: Join us as we honor and induct Lt. Col. Henry Detering, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), into our Hall of Heroes.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, 11 a.m., Hospital auditorium

We officially announced his selection at our 75th Anniversary Ceremony a few weeks ago.

While serving in Vietnam, Lt. Col. Detering piloted 100 missions in the A-4 and 150 missions in the A-6. He survived one helicopter crash and saved the co-pilot’s life. Later, he defended the tactical command center, engaging enemy fighters at close range with only a pistol, killing two of the enemy and causing others to abandon their assault.

He retired after 20 years and then continued being a public servant as a biology teacher, assistant principal and principal in Pennsylvania. He’s spent significant time serving Veterans with PTSD and we look forward to sharing more information about him at our ceremony.

The Hall of Heroes is on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. You can find it in the main corridor, on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center. You can see past inductees on our virtual Hall of Heroes.