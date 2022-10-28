press release: Join Camp Createability at Oakstone for a Halloween Bash filled with all sorts of fun activities!

There will be a Beer Pong Tournament AND a Cornhole Tournament. You can preregister for only $15/team or register day of for $20/team. We recommend registering beforehand as there are limited spots available for each tournament. Open Play will be from 6:30-7:15 with the tournaments beginning right after.

We will also be having a costume contest, drink specials, jello shots, 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit Camp Createability. If you are interested in donating a basket for the silent auction please reach out.

6:30pm- 10:30pm, Friday, October 28, Oakstone Recreational, 304 Commerce Pkwy, Cottage Grove

Event is FREE. To enter the beer pong or cornhole tournament it is $15/team ahead of time or $20/team at the door.