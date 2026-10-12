Halloween Extravaganza
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Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
media release: On the north shore of Devil’s Lake, our Halloween Extravaganza is an all-ages, all-abilities afternoon of spooky fun with activities for the whole family!
- 3-6 p.m.: Pumpkin carving and kid’s crafts
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Torchlit hike, campfire, s’mores, and costume parade
- For extra fun: kids of ALL ages are invited to wear your costume! Participation in the activities is free, donations are welcome!
This event is weather-dependent.
Info
Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
Kids & Family
Holidays, Recreation