media release: On the north shore of Devil’s Lake, our Halloween Extravaganza is an all-ages, all-abilities afternoon of spooky fun with activities for the whole family!

3-6 p.m.: Pumpkin carving and kid’s crafts

5:30-7:30 p.m.: Torchlit hike, campfire, s’mores, and costume parade

For extra fun: kids of ALL ages are invited to wear your costume! Participation in the activities is free, donations are welcome!

This event is weather-dependent.