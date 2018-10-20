press release: Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo, 608-356-8301 ext 140 - Candlelight Halloween Hike. There's a lot of Halloween fun at this annual event sponsored by the Friends of Devil's Lake. Go on a 1-mile torch lit hike; show off your costume by the campfire while roasting a marshmallow or two, and listen to the songs of Campfire Kevin; enjoy some tasty treats sold by the Friends group; and find out about bats! You can even make a bat to take home with you. The event is held at Chateau (North Shore Concessions). 6-9 p.m.