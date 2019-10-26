Worldwide comic book giveaway, 10/26, with participants including Capital City Comics (608-251-8445); Westfield Comics West (608-833-4444) & East (608-633-5555).

press release: Both Westfield Comics location in Madison will be participating in this year’s Halloween Comic Fest on Saturday, October 26!

Halloween ComicFest (HCF) is the comic book industry’s premiere fall event similar to each spring’s Free Comic Book Day in May – a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away specially published comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops. HCF is the perfect event to experience comic shops as destinations for Halloween and horror-themed comic books, collectibles, and other merchandise! AND, if you’re lucky, you might just find some Halloween candy hiding in plain sight too!

Every year, on the last Saturday in October, the industry comes together to give away free comics and encourage both curious, first-time comic book readers and seasoned comic book fans to flock to the best place in the comic book community: local comic shops. Each one is unique in its community, with a style and personality all its own, and each one carries a full line of spooky comics, graphic novels, toys and related products. Local comic shops are the hubs of our community, where fans can come together to discover new comics, make lifelong friends, and find a sense of commonality.

Halloween Comic Fest kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm at both Westfield Comics locations located on the West side at 7475 Mineral Point Road in High Point Center and on the East side at 944 Williamson Street.

For more information please contact Manager Bob Moreau at (608) 833-4444 or at bob@westfieldcomics.com for the West side store and Manager Josh Crawley at (608) 663-5555 or at josh@westfieldcomics.com for the East side location.