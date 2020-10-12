Register here.

press release: With Trick or Treating canceled in many places due to the pandemic, join the Sierra Club in an adventure through the woods!

Halloween Geocaching will take place in select county parks in Milwaukee, Kenosha and Dane counties.

How it works:

1. Sign up using this form.

2. Receive your map and coordinates of your caches (including the county park your cache is in) via email on October 12.

3. Visit the park and try to find all of the caches on your map! Each cache contains a limited number of surprises to help you enjoy the spirit of trick-or-treating during this Halloween season.

What is geocaching?

Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, in which participants use GPS or a map to hide and seek containers, called "geocaches" or "caches", at specific locations.

How difficult is it to find the caches?

There will be a varying level of difficulty for different caches so geocachers of all ages and experience have options!

What are the COVID-19 precautions?

At no point will a crowd be gathering for this event. You will receive the information you need to participate via email, and the event is designed for you and those in your household to participate safely in a county park near you, without contact with others.