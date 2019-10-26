press release: Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts invites the public to the first annual Halloween Masquerade Ball, a fun and festive fall fundraiser Oct. 26 supporting Shake Rag Alley arts and crafts programming and historic preservation.

It was 15 years ago this October that the newly formed nonprofit arts education organization closed on the purchase of the 2.5-acre campus in the historic heart of Mineral Point. With financial support and spirited encouragement from artists near and far and the greater Mineral Point community, the down payment was raised in six weeks and the first workshops — after-school arts and crafts classes for youth — began in November 2004.

To celebrate Shake Rag Alley’s anniversary, come cut a rug with us! Music, dancing and entertainment begin at 8 p.m. and last into the witching hour in the Lind Pavilion, 411 Commerce St. Costumes and masks are encouraged.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance or at the door. In addition to the tunes DJ Fuzzy will be spinning from the 1960s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and 2000s, guests can enjoy a costume contest with prizes, fortune teller, photo booth and more.

Treat yourself to a VIP ticket for $65 and enjoy the 7-8 p.m. cocktail hour with hor d’oeuvres prior to dancing through the decades. VIP ticket-holders will also receive goodies including an illuminated cocktail glass and free photo booth and fortune teller sessions.

Purchase tickets online, by telephone at (608) 987-3292, or in person at the Shake Rag Alley office at 18 Shake Rag St.