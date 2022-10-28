media release: Working Draft Beer Co. Inverse Reality Halloween Party, featuring collab release with Indeed Brewing of Milwaukee, plus special beer releases and guest taps from Indeed.

Food Pop Up- Jacknife Sushi

Music by DJ Pearl Marshall

Costume Contest and Prizes from WDBC and Indeed

$1 from every full-pour beer will be donated to the Goodman Community Center's upcoming Thanksgiving Basket Drive.

https://www.facebook.com/events/615019513650120/