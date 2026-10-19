Halloween Party

media release: Join us for some creepy, spooky, delicious fun Saturday, October 31st as we celebrate Halloween at Working Draft

During the day, we have some fun planned for the kids, such as

-- Candy for the trick-or-treaters

-- A face painter from 2-4pm

-- A coloring station

-- A Bats & Cats Challenge (we’ll have a lot of bats and cats around the taproom, see if you can find them all!)

We’ve got plenty going on for the grown-ups out there as well

-- Costume party from 6-9pm

-- Cubarican Food Truck from 3-8pm

-- A fun movie starting around 9pm. It’s a surprise, but our friend Shaun, who may or may not be Dead, will really enjoy it!