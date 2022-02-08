ONLINE: Hammersley Road Resurfacing

press release: The proposed resurfacing of Hammersley Rd includes the replacement of asphalt pavement, sanitary sewer main & laterals, storm sewer, and water main. In addition, the City is proposing to redesign Hammersley Rd (2022: Brookwood-Gilbert & 2023: Gilbert-Beltline) to a 24-ft wide street with 2-way traffic, removing all on-street parking and on-street bike lanes, and constructing a 9-10’ off-street, multi-use path (for bikes & pedestrians) on the north-side of Hammersley Rd with curb & gutter and grass terrace (of varying-width) between the path and the street (see example overview below). The cost to construct the multi-use path would NOT be assessed to adjacent property owners and the City would be responsible for maintaining the path, including snow removal.

A new survey is now available until March 2, 2022: Hammersley Road Resurfacing Survey

Two virtual public information meetings are scheduled for this project. Registration is required prior. The same information will be presented at each of the meetings, so attendees will only need to select one date to attend. The two meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 8, 2022, via Zoom, and noon, Feb. 9, 2022, via Zoom.

Feb. 8, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

Feb. 9, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration