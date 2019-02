× Expand Paul S. Howell Hanah Jon Taylor

press release: Hanah Jon Taylor Birthday Bash. Come help celebrate Hanah Jon Taylor’s birthday with musicians from Madison, Chicago and the world.

3 pm - 9 pm, Cafe Coda, 1224 Williamson St.

FREE Donations welcome. Proceeds to support Cafe Coda Saturday Cool School (free workshops, community drum circle and documentaries).