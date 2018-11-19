RSVP for Hancock Center Annual Meeting Luncheon

press release: Please join us for our Annual Meeting Luncheon

11:30am-12:30pm, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Capitol Lakes, 333 West Main St., in the Grand Hall

Convene with Hancock Center staff, the Board of Directors and other friends as we hold our annual meeting and celebrate 35 years! Learn about the Hancock Center plans as we move into the future. Feel free to share some of your own experiences of or highlights about the Center with the group! This is our Thanksgiving.

Please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 19

Contact: Laura Rogers: laura@hancockcenter.net ; (608) 251-0908, ext. 21

We are asking you to consider a $10 ticket fee to help defer the cost of the lunch. If you would like to sponsor a table for $50 to assist in others attending, please let us know when you RSVP.