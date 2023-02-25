The Handphibians, Ótimo Dance, Forró Fo Sho, Samba Novistas, Canta Violino

× Expand Jeff Alexander A band and dancers on stage. The Handphibians

media release: The Handphibians present a drum and dance-filled celebration of Brazilian music with Madison Carnaval 2023! Artists featured will be Ótimo Dance, Forró Fo Sho, Samba Novistas, capoeira performers, and Carolina-based violin choro samba trio, Canta Violino!

About the Handphibians: The Handphibians are a Brazilian percussion group of community musicians from Madison, Wisconsin. Their music is modeled after the Escolas de Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Blocos Afros of Salvador, and the Maracatu Naçãoes of Recife.

https://www.facebook.com/Handphibians

http://www.youtube.com/thehandphibians