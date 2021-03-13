The Handphibians Virtual Carnaval

Find the livestream here: https://www. handphibians.com/madison- carnaval-2021/

media release: Hello to all of our fabulous Handphibians friends, fans, and family!

Although we wish we were able to enjoy Madison Carnaval with you in person, this year we’ll be celebrating with a livestream airing on March 13, 2021, at 6pm (CST).

During the stream we will relive some of our favorite moments of past Madison Carnaval celebrations, provide a glimpse inside our beloved East side rehearsal space, and share tributes to our teachers and the vibrant music community that surrounds and supports us!

We will feature our original Handphibians Samba and Maracatu compositions, the original choreography of the fabulous Ótimo Dance, and several of the terrific supporting acts that have made Madison Carnaval such a special event.

Here’s to a 2021 that will bring new health and the ability to experience this great music and our great city together once again!

We invite you to celebrate with us live. Will you join us?