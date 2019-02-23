press release: U.S. Hands Off Venezuela Rally

Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Noon, Wisconsin State Capitol. State St Steps

https://www.facebook.com/events/317820632410369/

Endorsed by:

Womens' International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) -Madison; Madison Socialist Alternative; Industrial Workers of the World -Madison; Party for Socialism and Liberation - Madison; Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25 - Madison; Family Farm Defenders; Peregrine Forum; Wisconsin Coalition to Ground the Drones and End the Wars; International Socialist Organization - Madison; Democratic Socialists of America -Madison; White Rose Anti-Fascist Forum; Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, 4 Lakes Green Party; Union De Trabajadores Immigrantes (UTI); International Marxist Tendency - Madison; Wisconsin Bail Out The People Movement. More to follow...

This event is part of an International Actions On the Weekend of February 23

https://www.nowaronvenezuela.org/

Juan Guaido is promising that U.S. intervention through “humanitarian aid” will arrive in Venezuela by February 23rd. This makes our global response on that day even more important. It’s time to show our solidarity with a sovereign and progressive Venezuela. We must defend the revolution before U.S. soldiers set one foot on Venezuelan soil. Over of 40 cities across the world, from the U.S. to Bangladesh, Canada to Malta, India to Russia, and many others are planning actions.