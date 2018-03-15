RSVP for Hands-on Hydrangea Pruning

press release: Work side-by-side with Olbrich Horticulturist Dan Schuknecht to learn how to prune Hydrangeas using Olbrich's collection. He will discuss and demonstrate general pruning principles applicable to woody plants, and then you will have the opportunity to hone your skills during this hands-on workshop. Pruning tools provided. Bring gardening gloves; wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather.

Sunday, March 25, 1-3 pm

Registration Deadline: March 15

Cost: $40/$32 member | Course Number: 20-23