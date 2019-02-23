press release: "Hands On,” a new, 90-minute documentary by filmmaker, Bob Leff features five Wisconsin artisan/artists –a bagpipe maker, a wood turner, a banjo maker, a knife sharpener and maker, and a fiber producer –all showing how they work and telling why they do what they do. Common to all of them is a passion for their craft and a deep dedication to the highest standards of excellence. Bob will provide an introduction to the film and a discussion will follow the screening. Copies of Hands On and Bob's other films will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served. For more information about other films that Bob has created, see the Video Art Creations website: www.vapfilms.com