press release: What are you trying to control? Hanna Bruer explores the concept and struggles of control in her new body of work on display at the Monroe Arts Center. Bruer’s abstract paintings will be on display from December 20, 2019, through March 20, 2020. The opening reception will take place on January 31st, 2020 from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm. The gallery is located at 1315 11th St, Monroe WI 53566.

“Every individual is trying to keep in command of something that we know nothing about, and it’s a silent, personal battle for each of us. Whether it’s trying to control ourselves, our environment, or our actions, we’re all working at it. No one is really alone when they feel like things are out of their control. This body of work is exploring those obstacles and feelings,” says Bruer.

Her expressionist works combine illegible script with grunge textures to create lively, visceral atmospheres. From stark, contrasting black and whites to gentle, muted colors, the works are both bold and tender. For the first time, Bruer will display text that correlates with each piece. While the text for each work is often masked and obscured, some of the inspiration will be printed for the viewer to read at this show.

Find her work at www.hannabruer.com.