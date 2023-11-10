media release: FPC Presents HANNAH BERNER

This is a Reserved Seat Show. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster.

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. She emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets.

She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 20 million downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo’s Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo’s Summer House for three seasons, and has over 2.8 million followers across her social media platforms.

She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters around the country. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs “New Faces Of Comedy” in Montreal.

Hannah is an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.