Hannah Edlén, Nate Meng

"Hannah Edlén is a composer, singer songwriter, and self described as a "clarinet-loopalist". She holds a Bachelors in Music Education, a Masters in Clarinet Performance, and has been performing her one-of-a-kind and ever-evolving solo act for over 5 years now! You may have also seen her sitting in as a clarinetist, saxophonist, and bass guitarist with several local acts. Most importantly, her debut solo album "Somersault" is dropping this Monday March 29 through Sunday Night Records! She returns to the Cargo Coffee East Stage for a third time to perform songs from her upcoming album, new songs that have never been heard before, and unique covers!"

"Nate Meng is in the business of focusing the musical potential of the built world. He performs with a complement of equipment slapped together in a that would please the most devout Red Green fans.

Garage sale amplifiers boost discarded dime-store guitars to create a foundation of lo-fidelity and high volume which, layered with echoes of the American industrial age, slowly become the soundtrack of decay and a loss of cultural innocence. Let the increasingly agitated molecules of your body become displaced with the air around them as we initiate these and other new evolutions of thought.

His solo album can be heard and purchased on all major streaming services.

The Voyager's Companion, the debut full band album by Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea, is slated for release in late 2020.

His band, The Stolen Sea, has defined the Orchestral-Indie-folk-rocktronic genre; as a band, they have won two Madison Area Music (MAMA) awards, including 2018 Unique Performer of the Year and 2019 World Performer of the Year, as well as numerous awards as individuals. Nate also hosts a weekly Open Mic, which he has been streaming from his Facebook page throughout the pandemic."

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can at the door