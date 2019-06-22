press release:Fresco Opera Theatre presents Garage Opera: Hansel and Gretel

Fresco Opera’s summer tradition is back! Opera. In a garage. For free. GARAGE OPERA! This season, we're telling the magical fairytale of Hansel & Gretel through the eyes of the Witch. She will pull no punches and let nothing get in the way of her ruthless plans. Best of all - WE WILL BRING THE SHOW TO A GARAGE NEAR YOU! This is fun for the whole family, whether you are an opera fan, unfamiliar with opera. Pull up a lawn chair, sit back, and enjoy fine art.

4 Different Garages and Dates:

Saturday, June 22 @ 2pm, 2110 Vilas Ave.

Sunday, June 23 @ 2pm, 21 La Crescenta Circle

Saturday, June 29 @ 2pm, 5013 Hammersley Rd

Sunday, June 30 @ 2pm, 21 Shea Court

COST: FREE ADMISSION

This project is made possible with support from Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission, American Family, and its generous donors.