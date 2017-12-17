press release: Sun. Dec. 17th 10:15 am – 1:00 pm Temple Beth El (2702 Arbor Dr.) Hanukkah Winter Farmers Market! – cohosted by the Food, Faith and Farming Network! Includes a farm breakfast of root veggie latkes, egg casserole, coffee, tea, and juice - $10 adults, $5 kids under ten; 11:30 am presentation on “Harvesting Justice: Wisconsin’s Immigrant Farmworkers” with Becky Schigiel, executive director of the Interfaith Coalition for Worker Justice and Worker Rights Center. Plus, many farmer vendors offering local fair trade products – 10% of all proceeds go to support the Harvest of Hope fund to assist WI family farmers in need. Let’s dedicate some Hanukkah time to shed light on the struggles of people who provide our food. There are also lessons and inspiration to be gleaned from the holiday and modern stories of strategic resistance and collective action. Open to entire community. Info? https://tbemadison.shulcloud. com/event/hanukkah-farmers- market.html