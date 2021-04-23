ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare!

press release: Join Summit Players for a variety show in celebration of Shakespeare's 457th birthday! In collaboration with Station No. 6.

When’s the party? Friday, April 23

6:30 pm on Facebook Live — Make-along Happy Hour

7:00 pm — Link opens for the Smorgasbord of Performances

Please consider donating a ticket price to participate in the evening's events. The link to the evening's performances will be shared with donors at a level of $25 and above. Donate here:

https://donorbox.org/shakespeare-in-the-state-parks-2021-the-winters-tale

Celebrate with us and support our 2021 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour! Donations will fund our largest season yet of safe, outdoor performances and workshops across Wisconsin.