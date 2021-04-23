ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare!

Donations

press release: Join Summit Players for a variety show in celebration of Shakespeare's 457th birthday! In collaboration with Station No. 6.

When’s the party? Friday, April 23

6:30 pm on Facebook Live — Make-along Happy Hour

7:00 pm — Link opens for the Smorgasbord of Performances

Please consider donating a ticket price to participate in the evening's events. The link to the evening's performances will be shared with donors at a level of $25 and above. Donate here:

https://donorbox.org/shakespeare-in-the-state-parks-2021-the-winters-tale

Celebrate with us and support our 2021 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour! Donations will fund our largest season yet of safe, outdoor performances and workshops across Wisconsin.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-437-5711
Donations
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare! - 2021-04-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare! - 2021-04-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare! - 2021-04-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Happy Birthday, Shakespeare! - 2021-04-23 18:30:00 ical