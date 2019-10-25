Happy Horses Halloween

press release: Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center is hosting a fall event on our farm with family fun and games. Dress up as your favorite ghost or goblin and enjoy treats and games, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and costumed horses! Food and drink available for purchase and a fantastic raffle of a 55" LED TV! Free to attend with ticketed activities.

2:30 pm - 7:30 pm , Friday, October 25, Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 3741 Hwy 138, Stoughton, Wisconsin 5358 9