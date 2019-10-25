Happy Horses Halloween

to Google Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 iCalendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00

Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center 3741 State Highway 138 West, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release:  Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center is hosting a fall event on our farm with family fun and games. Dress up as your favorite ghost or goblin and enjoy treats and games, hayrides, pumpkin decorating and costumed horses! Food and drink available for purchase and a fantastic raffle of a 55" LED TV! Free to attend with ticketed activities.

2:30 pm - 7:30 pm , Friday, October 25, Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 3741 Hwy 138,  Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

Info

Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center 3741 State Highway 138 West, Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Halloween
608-877-9086
to Google Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00 iCalendar - Happy Horses Halloween - 2019-10-25 14:30:00