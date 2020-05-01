press release: Are you ready to unwind and have some fun? Join us for an online Happy Hour Art TOAST! Bring snacks, beverages and tell your friends. Relax while award winning artist Leslie Iwai takes us into her studio and shows us her latest work!

About Leslie: Drawing from a material rich palette, Leslie creates installation, sculpture and performance work that is intimately interactive and ephemeral in nature. She is passionate about bringing unusual connections found in her research and artistic process to the surface for others’ ruminations and inspiration. As the first recipient of the Bemis Community Arts Fellowship (2005) and most recently as the first Artist-in-Residence for Intervarsity’s Urbana 2018, Leslie has had many awards, solo exhibits and residencies. Currently, she is working on a solo exhibit for the Miller Museum in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin for Winter 2020.

when Friday May 1 at 5pm

who The gals from Integrated Art Group, Leslie Iwai, you, your friends

why Because art is fun and unifying. Your heart and mind will thank you!

how ZOOM! Email Ellen Pincus to receive the zoom link: epincus@integratedartllc.com