media release: Happy Landings by Pamela Monk, directed by Jan Levine Thal

Presented at Broom Street Theater, 1119 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703

June 3-25. Every Th, Fri, Sat at 8pm. One matinee, June 25 at 2pm.

A comedy about lying to yourself and others, Happy Landings is about a company that rewrites well-known tragedies with happy endings. One writer knows he can't submit his serious manuscript to a boss who wants only happiness, so submits it to a different publisher. That one is most famous for publishing historical biographies from the perspective of insects. Silliness ensues. The plot contains a fake death, some ridiculous romances, and a general skewering of egotism and hypocrisy. No violence except that done to great literature.