Happy New Peaceful You

press release: New Year’s Eve Public Talk followed by holiday hors d’oeuvres

Join us for an inspiring talk and guided meditation to start the new year off in the best way possible!

Each year we may make resolutions for the year ahead – but oftentimes these internal wishes don’t bring about all the changes we had hoped. We find that in the following year, we have a lot more external experiences, but nothing much has changed.

What is missing in our busy daily life is real inner peace: a healthy mind that is balanced and positive all the time regardless of life’s difficulties and that gives us energy and confidence in ourself and our potential for spiritual evolution. We all have this potential in our mind, but it needs to be activated and nourished using Buddhas’ wisdom so that it finally starts to produce the quality of happiness and joy that we have been missing! Our inner peace will then have the power to ignite that feeling in those around us and in this way we create the peaceful world we all want. What a powerful and positive mind to bring into 2023.

A special class for kids will take place at the same time as this class. See details here.

Join us afterward for some special holiday hors d’ouerves and a non-alcoholic toast to the new year as well as a chance to connect with others in our vibrant and cozy community room.

Cost: $10 (free for members and benefactors) through Dec. 23; $15 after.