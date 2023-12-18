Happy Pawlidays
to
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Unleash the holiday cheer with your canine companions at State Line Distillery, 1413 Northern Court in Madison. Deck yourself and your pup in your merriest attire and enjoy a night of tasty treats and spirited fun. Strut your pup's holiday best for a chance to win prizes. For each drink sold, $1 will be donated to DCHS.
