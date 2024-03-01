Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Harbor & Home is a Minneapolis-based rock band directed by lead singer Kaleb Williams. Described as having a “classic, emotionally gratifying sound that transcends time and place,” their music is a blend of roots Americana and classic rock n’ roll.
Sandhill Strangers, a Southern Wisconsin string band that plays bluegrass, folk, country, and jazz with high harmony and quick pickin'!
Carolyn Fath Ashby
