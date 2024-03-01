Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Harbor & Home is a Minneapolis-based rock band directed by lead singer Kaleb Williams. Described as having a “classic, emotionally gratifying sound that transcends time and place,” their music is a blend of roots Americana and classic rock n’ roll.

Sandhill Strangers, a Southern Wisconsin string band that plays bluegrass, folk, country, and jazz with high harmony and quick pickin'!

Info

Harmony-Bar-teaser.jpg

Carolyn Fath Ashby

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers - 2024-03-01 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers - 2024-03-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers - 2024-03-01 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Harbor & Home, Sandhill Strangers - 2024-03-01 21:00:00 ical