RSVP for Hardscaping to Enhance Your Garden or Landscape

press release: Hardscapes can improve the function of a garden space in terms of accessibility and water management. Join us to learn how to seamlessly blend hardscapes of all kinds into your landscape to improve the function of your garden. A special emphasis will be placed on natural hardscape materials harvested locally in Wisconsin.

Instructor: Sean Pratt, Ganshert Nursery and Landscapes

Thursday, January 13, 6-7:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 6

$15 / $12 member