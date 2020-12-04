Harmonious Wail

(2018 pick) The mellifluous trio has traveled the world as Madison’s representatives of the gypsy jazz genre. But they are super (ahem) jazzed about harmonizing in the magnificent Stoughton Opera House. Playing music popularized by Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt, the wife-and-husband team of Maggie and Sims Delaney-Potthoff joins with longtime bassist Jeff Weiss for a night of original and classic music that makes your heart sing.