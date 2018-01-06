Harmonious Wail

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Married-in-real-life duo Sims and Maggie Delaney-Potthoff is celebrating more than three decades of making music together. With Sims’ virtuoso mandolin playing and Maggie’s smoky vocals, the two always bring freshness and energy to their Gypsy jazz-inspired performances. The addition of award-winning bassist Jeff Weiss makes for an unforgettable night of local, handcrafted jazz.

