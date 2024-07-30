media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments at the Concerts on Market Street.

Americana flavored Gypsy Jazz on full tilt! With over 30 years of touring around the world Harmonious Wail continues to combine the searing wit, humor and mandolin virtuosity of vintage Jethro Burns performances, the Continental panache of Django and the charm of Edith Piaf-inspired vocals to create a unique musical journey.