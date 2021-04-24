ONLINE: Harmonious Wail

× Expand Ellen Rosner Harmonious Wail in Ireland, the back cover image on the "Beyond the Pale" album.

press release: Concert on the Grace Presents YouTube channel.

press release: Harmonious Wail are purveyors of Americana-infused Gypsy jazz, who continue to take their listeners on a ride via the music of the Hot Club sounds of Parisian cafes, to the deepest blues of the Memphis Delta, to the heartfelt folk scenes across every-town-America. This harmonious clique are sublime entertainers, great educators, and lifters of spirits.

Join the Zoom meeting, to be posted in the premiere video's description, in order to greet the performers and other audience members immediately following the concert.