$15 advance $20 at the door

Americana flavored Gypsy Jazz on full tilt! Harmonious Wail combines the searing wit, humor and mandolin virtuosity of vintage Jethro Burns performances, the Continental panache of Django and charm of Edith Piath inspired vocals to create a unique musical journey.

“In the gypsy jazz field, no one does it any better than the Madison, Wisconsin based group Harmonious Wail.” -Jazz Review

”Intense playing & sense of purpose that never wavers… a mind altering experience.” -The Washington Examiner