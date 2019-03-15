Harold F. Schmitz
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Wisconsin Veterans Museum presents the new art exhibit
IN MY SPARE MOMENTS: THE ART OF HAROLD F. SCHMITZ
Exhibit opens Friday, March 15 at 9:00 a.m.
The new art exhibit, IN MY SPARE MOMENTS: THE ART OF HAROLD F. SCHMITZ is a comprehensive art exhibit exploring the work of Army veteran Harold F. Schmitz with the 955th Engineer Topographic Company (Aviation). Schmitz's work ranges from portraiture to landscapes and provides a window into the environment of the South Pacific during his service during World War II.