press release: The Wisconsin Veterans Museum presents the new art exhibit

IN MY SPARE MOMENTS: THE ART OF HAROLD F. SCHMITZ

Exhibit opens Friday, March 15 at 9:00 a.m.

The new art exhibit, IN MY SPARE MOMENTS: THE ART OF HAROLD F. SCHMITZ is a comprehensive art exhibit exploring the work of Army veteran Harold F. Schmitz with the 955th Engineer Topographic Company (Aviation). Schmitz's work ranges from portraiture to landscapes and provides a window into the environment of the South Pacific during his service during World War II.