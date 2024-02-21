media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

About the book

A sci-fi thriller, Terms of Agreement delivers a fast-paced punch of what education may look like in the future. Our narrator descends back into time, fearful of the past and their higher-ups, to stop the next round of bombings in outlying colonies. They grapple with the pain of the past and present---and also the one that got away. A heartbreaking story of growing up, growing complicit, and growing uncertain of a world in crisis.

Harper Hazelmare (she/they + we/our/ours) is a non-binary, queer, disabled botanical artist, writer of cautionary tales, and keeper of a community apothecary. Their work has been published in "Lived Collective" and "The Shallot" magazines, and also shown in Chicago and New York exhibitions. Her current book Terms of Agreement is available through Bottlecap Press. Find out more on IG @brown.horse.herbal.