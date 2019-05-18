Harry Cross, The Hermit, MCG

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are excited to present the May edition of JAMS with a return to the midwest and house's Chicago roots.

Harry Cross (Loose Ends) | CHI

https://soundcloud.com/harry_cross

Harry Cross is a resident of Smart Bar, founder of the Loose Ends and Femme's Room party and resident at Steamworks in Chicago, IL. In 2014, he released his first remix of Shaun J. Wright and Alinka's "Love Songs" on the Twirl Records label.

His weekly functions at gay bathhouses and leather bars keep his sound drenched in the sweaty and smoky corners of house, techno, breaks, acid, dub and disco.

+support from

The Hermit | MKE

http://www.infinitesonicoutput.com/

Milwaukee house don and Retrospect boss, catch him tearing it up with his all vinyl sets at JiggyJamz on any given Saturday.

MCG | MAD

Madison-based DJ and host of WSUM's House Every Sunday (6-7 PM on Sunday), channels lush disco influenced house.

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+