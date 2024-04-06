Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Relive the magic of year six! With this film, based on the sixth installment of the classic saga, fans of all ages can now experience the thrilling tale of Harry’s obsession with a mysterious potions book accompanied by the music of a live symphony orchestra as Harry soars across the big screen in HD!

Info

Movies, Music
608-258-4141
