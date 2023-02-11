media release: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall: Year Five begins! Between crushing on Cho Chang, studying for his O.W.L.s and the ever-growing number of detentions from Professor Umbridge™, Harry Potter™ must find the time to discover the secret of his terrible nightmares! See Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert presented in HD on a giant screen and accompanied by the Madison Symphony Orchestra.