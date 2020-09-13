Drive-in style screening: The second half of the final chapter of the wizard saga. PG-13, 2011. $25/two people ($40/three & up).

press release: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (part 2) will start at 7:00pm with gates for the show opening at 6:00pm. Sunday will also feature an early showing of Little Giants, at 4 pm. Tickets to the Duck Pond Drive-In begin at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at mallardsbaseball.com.