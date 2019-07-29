press release: Do you know your wingardium leviosa from your bezoar stone? Show off your Potterworld knowledge at the Harry Potter Trivia Challenge. Contestants may be competing for awesome prizes, but you’re welcome to drop in to watch the show. Registration is required to compete; competition slots are limited to teens in grades 7-12 only for the 7:30 challenge. Please see the Children’s Event Brochure for the 6 pm Tween trivia challenge. Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at (608) 827-7402.