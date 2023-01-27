Harry Potter Trivia Night

press release: The brewery will be transformed into the ultimate Harry Potter trivia battleground! Premier Trivia will be hosting an evening of Harry Potter trivia in the brewery from 7:00-9:00 PM. Trivia is free to play and prizes will be given out to the top three teams as well as the winners of a Harry Potter costume/best dressed contest! Get here early to reserve your table! Seating is limited.

For more information, ask questions in the taproom or visit wipremiertrivia.com.