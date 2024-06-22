Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival reception

media release: The Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival pays tribute to the late Monona, Wisconsin sculptor Harry Whitehorse by hosting a festival that celebrates the art of contemporary and traditional wood sculpting. Eleven world-renowned sculptors will join us for a weeklong artist-in-residence, June 14-22. The Festival, inspired by the tradition of international sculpture symposiums, will feature the creation of new sculptures, an exhibition of previous works, demonstrations, food, and entertainment.

Fri., June 14 • 5 pm, Opening Ceremony: Ho-Chunk Color Guard, Thundercloud Singers, and Dancers

June 15 -22 • 9 am – 5 pm, Artist Working Hours

Sat., June 22 • 5 pm, Closing Ceremony & Reception

This is the first invitational International Festival (Symposium) ever dedicated to an indigenous person. It brings global culture to our neighborhood and creates connections with community, indigenous and international artists in a way that’s never been done before.

Gene Delcourt is a wood sculptor living in Madison. During his MFA studies at UW-Madison he sought Harry Whitehorse’s guidance to further his studies. Harry convinced Gene to attend international wood carving symposiums abroad, leading him to participate in six European events. His dream was to bring an event like this home and the first annual Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival was born.

Other featured artists include: Eugene Alfred, Northern Tutchone & Tlingit, Mayo, Yukon Territory, Canada; Simone Carole Levy, Herrliberg, Switzerland; Annegret Kalvelage, Gernsbach, Germany; Linda Lou Metoxen, Diné, Montello, Wisconsin; Mert Kaan Burnaz, Eskisehir, Turkey; Carlos Olivera Aguirre, Quechua, Cusco, Peru; Gadadhar Ojha, Brou-sur-Chantereine, France; Lidia Rosińska, Zakopane, Poland; Oldrich Pliska, Halenkovice, Czech Republic; Ihor Tkachivsky, Ukraine; Thorsten Schütt, Horsten, Germany