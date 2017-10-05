RSVP for Harvest Celebration

press release: We often are asked if the Harvest Celebration is a fundraising event. Our answer: Not exactly. The organizations and individuals who sponsor this event do so knowing that more than 90% of their sponsorship dollars go right into LCEC programming -- and that is made possible by the generosity of our catering sponsors Marigold Kitchen, Sardine, and Gates & Brovi. There is no expectation that event attendees give. If you're moved to do so, however, you can give securely online or visit the "Lussier Shop" at the Harvest Celebration to give securely in person. Your gifts support learning and leadership across the generations. If you plan to come, note that October 5 is the deadline to make advanced reservations online or call Claire at 608.833.4979 x208. (Please spell everyone's names so nametags are waiting when you arrive.) We can't wait to share more about this year's accomplishments and look ahead to 2018 when we see you on October 12.