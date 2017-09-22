Harvest Fair

to Google Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave. , West Allis, Wisconsin

CELEBRATE FALL WITH HARVEST FAIR

- ADMISSION IS FREE!

Friday, Sept. 22: 5pm – 11pm

-Saturday, Sept. 23: 9am – 11pm

-Sunday, Sept. 24: 9am – 5pm

Harvest Fair presented by Meijer, a 24-year tradition at Wisconsin State Fair Park, is a free family-friendly event that kicks off the Fall season.

ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS: There's something for everyone at Harvest Fair, including pumpkin bowling, scarecrow making, a lumberjack show, the Giant Slide and much more!

ENTERTAINMENT: Children can enjoy family-friendly acts like Sir Launch a Lot, and adults can check out music on one of our 4 FREE stages, including headliners at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Bud Light.

HARVEST "FARE": Many of your favorite State Fair vendors are open during Harvest Fair! Try autumn treats like caramel apples and Elegant Farmer seasonal pies and breads.

Info
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave. , West Allis, Wisconsin View Map
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
800-884-3247
to Google Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Harvest Fair - 2017-09-22 00:00:00