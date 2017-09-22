CELEBRATE FALL WITH HARVEST FAIR

- ADMISSION IS FREE!

Friday, Sept. 22: 5pm – 11pm

-Saturday, Sept. 23: 9am – 11pm

-Sunday, Sept. 24: 9am – 5pm

Harvest Fair presented by Meijer, a 24-year tradition at Wisconsin State Fair Park, is a free family-friendly event that kicks off the Fall season.

ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS: There's something for everyone at Harvest Fair, including pumpkin bowling, scarecrow making, a lumberjack show, the Giant Slide and much more!

ENTERTAINMENT: Children can enjoy family-friendly acts like Sir Launch a Lot, and adults can check out music on one of our 4 FREE stages, including headliners at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Bud Light.

HARVEST "FARE": Many of your favorite State Fair vendors are open during Harvest Fair! Try autumn treats like caramel apples and Elegant Farmer seasonal pies and breads.