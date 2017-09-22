Harvest Fair
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave. , West Allis, Wisconsin
CELEBRATE FALL WITH HARVEST FAIR
- ADMISSION IS FREE!
Friday, Sept. 22: 5pm – 11pm
-Saturday, Sept. 23: 9am – 11pm
-Sunday, Sept. 24: 9am – 5pm
Harvest Fair presented by Meijer, a 24-year tradition at Wisconsin State Fair Park, is a free family-friendly event that kicks off the Fall season.
ACTIVITIES & ATTRACTIONS: There's something for everyone at Harvest Fair, including pumpkin bowling, scarecrow making, a lumberjack show, the Giant Slide and much more!
ENTERTAINMENT: Children can enjoy family-friendly acts like Sir Launch a Lot, and adults can check out music on one of our 4 FREE stages, including headliners at the Bank Mutual Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Bud Light.
HARVEST "FARE": Many of your favorite State Fair vendors are open during Harvest Fair! Try autumn treats like caramel apples and Elegant Farmer seasonal pies and breads.