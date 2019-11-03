Harvest Gala

Google Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00

Buy Tickets

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join REAP for an elegant evening featuring a five-course dinner highlighting local ingredients, prepared tableside by a local chef. Funds from the Gala support REAP’s efforts to build a healthful, just, and sustainable local food system.

5:30 pm -9:30 pm, November 3, 2019, The Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Ave.

Cost: $200

More information about the event and ticket sales can be found at http://reapfoodgroup.org/harvest-gala/

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-310-7836
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Harvest Gala - 2019-11-03 17:30:00