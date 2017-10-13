press release: The 13thannual Harvest Moon Festival is set for Friday, October 13, from 6-9 pm at the Lussier Family Heritage Center (3101 Lake Farm Road) in Madison.

Join an autumnal celebration of the natural world featuring educational exhibits along a torch-lit trail with many live critters, kids’ tree climb and interactive games.

Warm up by a roaring bonfire, roast s’mores, and listen to live music from the Poor Hearts. Visitors can also enjoy the silent auction and seasonal treats such as homemade pie, chili, hot dogs, and cider for sale.

Admission is $5.00 per person (ages 5 and under are free). Military children are free with parent’s military identification. Event details can be found at www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org. Two all-terrain wheelchairs are available for no charge – please contact 608-224-3606 to reserve.

The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area organize this event to raise critical funds for ongoing educational and outreach programming throughout the year.